Chester Co. hosts wrestling event for fundraiser to prevent child abuse

HENDERSON, Tenn. — In Chester County, it was a “Battle Royale” for a good cause.

The annual wrestling event was held at the Chester County High School gym tonight.

The headliners were Jerry Lawler and “Handsome” Jimmy Valient.

This event is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the Jackson Exchange Club and Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.

“We have got a big heart for our community and these children that need help, and I don’t believe that the center would be able to support itself and do all that they do without everybody pitching in and raising a little bit more money,” said production manager Terry Hearn.

More than 1,000 people attended the event.