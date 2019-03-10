A Jackson woman celebrates her 97th birthday and her new book
JACKSON, Tenn– A Jackson women celebrates 97 years of life and the publishing of her new book.
Agnes Jones Owens published her book called ‘Look Who Done Come Up The Slip.’
Its about a century of stories from her life.
Her family and friends gathered at a local restaurant to celebrate her birthday and her life story.
“I just thought I would let people know what I have lived through,” said Agnes Jones Owens.
Owen’s book can be found on amazon.