Tornado destroys several homes in Tishomingo County, MS

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. – Weekend storms raked across parts of northeast Mississippi as one tornado destroyed dozens of homes.

“At the moment well actually I was pretty scared at the moment. I was praying to God to save us,” said Ann Newton, a resident.

Several homes are destroyed after an EF 1 tornado ripped through the Goat Island community in Tishomingo County, Mississippi near Pickwick Lake. According to the National Weather Service, this is one of two tornadoes that touched down in the area over the weekend.

Newton, who survived the storm says the tornado happened quickly.

“I heard the wind come up very suddenly and very strong and my husband yelled for us to get in the laundry room and we did with the dog,” said Newton.

The National Weather Service says the tornado touched down around 5 p.m, Saturday.

“We barely got in there in time. I looked out my front window and I saw how bad these other houses were. I called 911 and I was the first one to call,” said Newton.

Newton says she was not only worried about her family’s safety. She was also worried about her neighbors.

“I ran across the street to see if my neighbors had made and unbelievably nobody was hurt, nobody injured and of course nobody killed,” said Newton.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado was on the ground about 3 minutes with winds up to 90 miles per hour.

The Weather Service said several homes and metal buildings had roof damage and many homes and recreational vehicles were damaged by falling trees.