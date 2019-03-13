Crockett Co. school donates supplies to flood victims

BELLS, Tenn. — Residents of Crockett County came together to help deliver supplies to victims of this year’s flooding in Decatur County.

“People at the river, it’s really devastated in Fisherville Landing,” said Crockett County resident Donna Fones. “People that live there all the time have lost everything.”

After the Tennessee Jeep Club reached out to Crockett County schools, those at Bells Elementary took up the challenge. Principal Brooks Rawson was more than happy to help out.

“We had the Tennessee Jeep Club contact us about partnering with the school and getting kids to bring things in for the flood victims of Parsons, and we were glad to partner with them to get the word out and get some things brought in,” Rawson said.

Adults organizing the drive pointed to one student in particular who helped lead the charge: 10-year old River Riggs.

“River was excellent. River jumped up and took the lead in this, and I’m so proud that he did,” said Crockett County resident Stacy Salzer. “He talked to the other kids and got them in here.”

“River was kind of the one that stepped up for our student body and said, ‘Hey I want to take this on,’ and was kind of the cheerleader for it and the sponsor for it,” Rawson said.

River says he wanted to help families rebuild from the damage.

“A flood just came and wrecked their house down, so we should help try and provide for people that don’t have that anymore,” River said.

Thanks to the efforts of those with Bells Elementary School, more than $400 worth of supplies went to Parsons Wednesday afternoon.

“We want everybody up on the river to know that we’re here for them. Even though we’re not close to them, we’re here for them,” Salzer said.