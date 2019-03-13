Hardin Co. teacher arrested in response to shots fired at pharmacy

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — “One of our employees has been arrested and booked and charged with two felonies,” said Director of Hardin County Schools Michael Davis.

Davis identified the employee as Hardin County High School history teacher Christopher Alexander, also known as Todd.

Court documents say Savannah police responded to a report of shots fired on Main Street near Wayne Road around 5:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

No damage was found until Monday, when the owner of Main Street Pharmacy found bullet holes in a window when she arrived at work.

Alexander was identified as a suspect after investigators saw surveillance video from the store.

Alexander is charged with vandalism and reckless endangerment.

The Savannah Police Department has confirmed that Alexander was an employee at Main Street Pharmacy before becoming a teacher five years ago.

“The decision was made to suspend the employee at this point,” Davis said. The arrest came as a shock to many.

“Nothing in his file would indicate anything of this nature. He has been a very good teacher. My own child has his class right now, and just over the weekend said he’s one of the best teacher’s he’s ever had,” Davis said.

Alexander will remain suspended without pay until the case is resolved.

“It’s very alarming, but we’re going to work through this and see how everything comes out,” Davis said.