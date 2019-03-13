Local Republican caucus discusses issue of reopening Malesus school

JACKSON, Tenn. — Wednesday night, members of the Republican caucus for the Madison County Commission met to discuss various issues.

One of them was the recent proposal of re-opening Malesus Elementary School in south Jackson for a Pre-K center.

Caucus leaders say the community and elected officials need to support the school system’s top leader.

“Most people believe we need to support what’s in Dr. Jones’ ten-year plan and believes our school board needs to get behind our superintendent, and we are pretty united behind Dr. Jones as a commission, and we want to see him succeed,” said Jay Bush, the chairman of the Republican caucus.

The issue of whether to re-open Malesus Elementary School will be discussed and possibly voted on at Thursday night’s school board meeting.