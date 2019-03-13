Peabody High School students celebrate STEM week

TRENTON, Tenn. — Students at Peabody High School have a week full of events leading up to the third annual STEM Expo and unveiling of The Cube.

“The Cube is a maker space. It has resources, it has materials, and it’s just a place that’s unlike a classroom. It’s more of a business setting,” said Ben Dichiara, STEM instructor at Peabody.

STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math, will be the focus of the week at Peabody, with a different activity planned for every day this week. The week started with some questions to get students thinking, and Tuesday was popcorn trivia day at lunch.

On Wednesday, classes included a STEM lesson, and Thursday, teachers are expecting a special surprise.

“International Pi Day, so we’re actually selling pies during lunch that day, Ghirardelli chocolate pies that the kids will be able to buy,” Dichiara said.

On Friday, students have an option to dress a little differently than normal.

“The students are allowed to dress up to whatever career they would like to have that is STEM based,” Dichiara said.

Students are excited for the week and the upcoming expo.

“I’m really excited for Pi Day, and I’m really excited for this Saturday coming up because you know, we get to do the rockets,” said 11th grade student Shaniah Lee.

“I’m really excited for Pi Day. Pi Day is always fun so, you know, when you hear pie you want to eat a pie,” said 11th grade student Cooper Baugus.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Chief Meteorologist Tom Meiners is the keynote speaker for the STEM Expo this Saturday.