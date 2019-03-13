Singer-songwriter, pastor and Jackson native John Kilzer dies at 62

JACKSON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee singer and songwriter whose music career spanned 30 years, and who became a pastor, has died.

St. John’s United Methodist Church in Memphis says John Kilzer’s death is sudden. However, the cause of death was not disclosed. He was 62.

The Jackson, Tennessee, native recorded “Memory in the Making” that included the single “Red Blue Jeans” in 1988.

John Kilzer and the Scars were scheduled to play at the Beale Street Music Festival at Memphis in May.

