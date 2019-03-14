Barge hits bridge near New Johnsonville

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation temporarily closed a bridge over the Tennessee River after a barge hit the bridge early Thursday morning near New Johnsonville.

TDOT says the bridge was temporarily closed at Highway 70 while crews worked to determine if there was any structural damage.

The bridge reopened around 10 a.m., according to TDOT. No injuries have been reported and no structural damage has been reported at this time.