School board plans vote on land for new north Jackson school

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County School Board Chairman Kevin Alexander says the concerns in the community about the school board voting were based on confusion.

“What has gone on the last couple of months has not been good for our community, so I’m just hoping, out of this tonight, that we can all come together,” Alexander said.

One of the items on the agenda for the Jackson-Madison School Board meeting Thursday night is discussing and voting on the proposed purchase of land to build a K-8 school.

Alexander says the issue is not the school itself but about the land the district would be buying.

“This has never been about building a K-8 or not out north — it’s a property issue,” Alexander said. “It’s not a building-a-new-school issue, it’s a property issue.”

One Pope Elementary parent had a strong opinion on the potential building of a K-8 school in the area.

“The whole promise that Pope was going to become K-8, and I wanted them to stay in the north Jackson community with friends that they’ve known, and not be sent to a different middle school in a different part of the city,” Pope Elementary parent Amy Matthis said.

Parents are hoping the vote will pass with little push-back.

“We don’t need to go back and recreate things, especially when we don’t have the funds for a K-12 promised to us yet,” Matthis said.

Alexander says he hopes the community will accept and support whatever decision is made.

“The community can come together in this, and the community can feel good about the decision the school board makes,” Alexander said.

