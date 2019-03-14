Toyota Bodine announces $50M investment in Jackson plant

JACKSON, Tenn. — An automotive manufacturer is making a big investment in their Jackson plant.

Toyota Bodine announced Thursday morning that they will invest $50.1 million in their Jackson facility.

They also will create 13 new jobs in the Jackson facility as a result of the investment.

Leaders with the company said they will mainly invest in their equipment and infrastructure to start building hybrid engine blocks.

