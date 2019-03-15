Flood victims advised to take precautions with electricity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office is warning flood victims to take precautions around electricity to avoid fires.

According to a news release, homes in flooded areas where the power was shut off need to be inspected by a certified electrical inspector before the power can be turned back on.

State electrical inspectors began visiting flooded areas on Monday. Where they determine floodwaters may have affected electrical equipment, the Fire Marshal’s Office advises property owners to use licensed electricians to make the necessary repairs.

Some minor damage can be repaired without further inspection. For more serious damage, a follow-up inspection will be necessary.

The Fire Marshal’s Office also warns residents to make sure appliances and electronics did not suffer flood damage before plugging them in.