Gary Pickens announces candidacy for Jackson City Council District 1 seat

JACKSON, Tenn. — A candidate for city council held a campaign kick-off and community rally this evening.

Gary Pickens announced he’s running for the Jackson City Council District 1 seat.

Friday, at the South Jackson Community Center, Pickens discussed issues facing south Jackson and the Bemis community.

He says a couple of those issues are funding for repairs to a south Jackson baseball park and rebuilding sidewalks.

“I just want to be someone who does something positive for the area, because there have been some times that people have felt like they have been forgotten out here,” Pickens said.

Pickens worked here at WBBJ-TV as chief weather forecaster for nearly 30 years.

He says the next step in his campaign is to continue to talk to individual voters about their concerns.