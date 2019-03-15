Jackson businesses help residents meet needs at local expo

JACKSON, Tenn. — Representatives from more than 40 Jackson businesses came together on Friday afternoon.

The vendors met for the Spring Community Connection Expo at the T.R. White Sportsplex.

The event is aimed at helping Jackson residents find information on needs ranging from healthcare to transportation and many more.

One of the event organizers spoke with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News about the benefits of the expo.

“I also had a provider come out and say that this is a great opportunity just to network with other providers so they can join together and help the community the best that they can,” said Megan Taylor, the homeless liaison for Jackson-Madison County Schools.

Taylor says that they plan on more expos in the future and that they are looking at different locations.