Jackson Police Dept. warns of new police phone scam

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is warning the community of a new phone scam in which the callers impersonate the police.

According to a release from the JPD, a Jackson police officer received a call from 731-425-8400, which is the number from the JPD. The release says that the caller identified himself as an officer with the JPD.

The JPD’s statement said that the caller told the actual police officer that there was a warrant for her arrest in hopes of obtaining money. At this time, the real officer told the caller that she was an officer with the JPD and no one with the fake name of the caller was employed by the JPD.

The release says that the caller hung up after this.

According to the officer that was called, the fake officer had a foreign accent.

Chief Julian Wiser and the officers of the Jackson Police Department want all citizens to know that is not the Jackson Police Department’s Standard Operating Procedure. In the release, the JPD warns the community that any supposed police officer that calls seeking funds is potentially a scammer, and citizens should hang up if they receive such a call.

If you have any questions regarding such a call, you are advised to contact your local law enforcement agency.