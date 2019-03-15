Jackson police search for woman family says is missing

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are searching for a woman to verify her well-being.

Police identified the woman as 26-year-old Danielle Allen. Allen is described as a 26-year-old white woman, about 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighing about 100 pounds.

Jackson police are attempting to do a welfare check to verify Allen’s well-being.

A relative posted on Facebook that Allen has been missing since Wednesday afternoon and was last seen near East Chester Street.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400.