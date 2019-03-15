TDOT announces road repairs, delays along I-40 in north Jackson this weekend

JACKSON, Tenn.–Get ready for road construction and delays this weekend.

If you plan on running errands Saturday in portions of the Hub City, you may want to prepare for a detour.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the westbound Interstate 40 on ramp at the U.S. 45 Bypass will have temporary lane closures to allow for the setting of portable barrier rails. This will begin Saturday at 6 a.m.

There will also be intermittent lane closures on Interstate 40 for pothole repair work and paving.

This will be located between mile markers 79 and 82, both eastbound and westbound, with one lane expected to remain open at all times.

“You’ll have to, plan an alternate route, maybe get on at Hollywood or North Highland. Use those exits this Saturday as well,” said Community Relations Officer, Nichole Lawrence, with TDOT.

All roads are expected to reopen Saturday at 6 p.m.