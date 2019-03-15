TDOT, Kroger team up for ‘Nobody Trashes Tennessee’

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is wanting you to help clean up Tennessee.

Officials with the department unveiled reusable bags on Friday for shoppers at six locations, including a a north Jackson grocery store.

The bags, which feature the “Nobody Trashes Tennessee” logo, are part of TDOT’s litter prevention efforts during the Great American Cleanup.

The backs are reusable and shouldn’t wind up in the trash of landfills.

“This is really about ‘Nobody Trashes Tennessee,'” said Chuck Priest, manager of the Kroger on University Parkway. “It’s a great event. It’s a part of Keep Jackson Beautiful, Keep Tennessee Beautiful, and TDOT is participating as well.”

The bags are available at many grocery stores across the area.