UT Martin embraces new program to aid students from low-income houses

MARTIN, Tenn. — A new scholarship program is coming to University of Tennessee schools.

UT Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver spoke to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News about the program.

“[It’s] Innovative, creative, but I think the biggest thing is providing new levels of access to education, and we’re certainly excited about that all across the state, particularly here at UT Martin,” Dr. Carver said.

The new scholarship program, UT Promise, will be offered to students starting in the fall of 2020. The program provides aid to students who meet certain criteria.

“Students who are from households that have an income of $50,000 or less, who are eligible for HOPE, eligible for admission. It provides a last-dollar scholarship for tuition and fees,” Dr. Carver said.

Undergraduate students at Martin, Chattanooga and Knoxville must complete four hours of service learning each semester to keep the scholarship.

“It’ll be paid for by, obviously, private contributions, there will be, obviously, efficiencies that we’re planning to make that will add on to our current scholarship offer,” Dr. Carver said.

Dr. Keith Carver says this isn’t just a way for students to get free college; this is an opportunity for students to “let their dreams take flight.”

“48% of our students are Pell eligible, so when you think about the impact that an award like this would make easing student debt, easing debt after graduation, this is going to open a lot more doors for students to come to 4-year institutions like UT Martin,” Dr. Carver said.

The scholarship will be available to both incoming and current students who are Tennessee residents.