Annual teen summit makes return to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. – An annual summit encouraging teenagers made a return to Jackson.

The teen summit is sponsored by the Jackson Tennessee Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and the Theta Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi fraternity.

Members of the sorority and fraternity spoke to students in the Jackson Careers and Technology gym about the challenges and pressures teens may face in today’s society.

The members of the sorority and fraternity say they support kids and want to make them aware of daily pressures.

Door prizes and snacks were provided and the event was free to anyone who wanted to come. Organizers say they’re already planning for next year.