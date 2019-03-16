Runners hit the road for fifth annual Cowboy Canter Run

JACKSON, Tenn. – People in Jackson are coming together for a 5k run, and it’s all for a good cause.

Racers laced up their running shoes for the fifth annual Cowboy Canter Run and Walk in downtown Jackson.

Participants say they enjoy being able to run for a great cause.

“This is a really fun race. The animals make it great, Lori makes it really great. The stick horse race is really fun for the kids. The course is great. There’s some hills, there’s some turns, it’s not just straight,” said participant Julie Cartwright.

“It’s a lot of fun,” said participant Leigh Buie. “There is a lot of energy, a lot of excitement. We have the animals, people bring their dogs, we’ve got cows and horses and ponies. It’s a lot of fun and for a great cause.”

John Harrison is one of the runners in Saturday’s race. He is bringing his family and dog, Boomer, to participate. He says not only is he coming to support the program, he says he is also celebrating life.

“I am recovering from a motorcycle accident and traumatic brain injury. I am doing it for the whole family and for me and my dog,” Harrison said.

The proceeds will go to support Redemption Road Rescue and the farm animals they take in.

“Today’s event is going to be a lot of fun,” said Lori Collins, director for Redemption Road Rescue. “There’s a lot of people walking, people that are running. There’s a lot of good socializing here. It’s just really a good, fun event.”

Collins explains the responsibility of rescuing animals.

“This race, the profit here will help us to maintain what we do have. Rescue is taking an animal from a bad situation and bringing it into a 100% better situation,” Collins said.