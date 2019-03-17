Marshall Brooks kicks off campaign for city council seat

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson City Council candidate Marshall Brooks kicked off his campaign Saturday with a meet-and-greet.

Brooks is running for the seat of District 2, which encompasses east Jackson.

The event included Brooks giving a speech, as well as testimonials from those close to him.

During his campaign kickoff, Brooks raised concerns on the various problems in east Jackson and said that they deserve a better response.

“I do what I can to get results, and I love working for the people of Jackson, and I do the best I can to see a difference,” Brooks said.

The city council elections are on May 7 of this year.