Councilman Johnny Dodd campaigns for another term

JACKSON, Tenn.–A city councilman kicks off his campaign for a city council seat he has previously held for two decades.

Johnny Dodd along with thirty family members and friends gathered at TLM Associates in downtown Jackson.

Dodd says he wants to invest in education and focus on criminal justice reform. He says his experience is the reason voters should re-elect him.

“Another thing I want to focus on this term I think it’s something we need to work on giving our people equal opportunity guys who have made mistakes in life an opportunity to give them that second chance,” says Dodd.

Dodd says he hopes to continue to improve the Jackson community in many ways.