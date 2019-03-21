Former Jackson Christian faculty member accused of inappropriate communication with student

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Christian has confirmed one of their former faculty members is under internal investigation after allegations of inappropriate communication with a student.

The school said in a statement Thursday that school officials became aware of the allegations Wednesday. Jackson Christian says the school notified parents of the allegations, and that the faculty member no longer works for the school.

School officials say they are conducting their own internal investigation into the allegations, and declined to comment further.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they are aware of information indicating a local coach may have communicated inappropriately with a juvenile.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement Thursday afternoon that they were asked to investigate the situation, which the sheriff’s office says they have done.

Sheriff John Mehr says in the statement that he has contacted District Attorney General Jody Pickens, and has made him aware of information the sheriff’s office has received.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Sheriff Mehr declined to comment further on the investigation.