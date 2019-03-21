Union EDGE Program hosts royal ball for students

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tonight, Union University’s EDGE Program and Englewood Baptist Church held a royal ball.

This is the third year for the special needs prom event.

Several businesses donated items and food and The Barn at Snider Farms donated their venue.

The EDGE program is a two-year inclusive post-secondary education program at Union.

The first year’s prom had 26 students attend. Tonight, over 130 students came to dance.

“Everything that we’ve stood for and believe in and work towards comes together on a night like this, and just to see these kids having a great time, it does your heart good,” said Jennifer Graves, the director of EDGE at Union.

The students expressed their love for the event.

“It’s just like, I don’t know how to describe it,” said Chloe Fuller, a second year EDGE student. “It’s just like if you won the lottery. It’s always one of the greatest days and nights that you can get ready for and you can be at. I love it, and it’s amazing.”

Graves also says this could not be possible without the mentors and volunteers.