West Tennesseans ‘Go Red’ for a good cause

DOWNTOWN JACKSON, Tenn. — “We must continue to educate and raise funds, but really bringing that awareness to the fact that one in three women are dying of heart disease is key,” said Christy Futrell, Regional Director for American Heart Association.

Thursday night, the American Heart Association hosted their 2019 ‘West Tennessee Go Red For Women’ event.

“We fight back against cardiovascular disease and stroke and celebrate the lives of all survivors, but especially women,” Futrell said.

Several health professions volunteered at the event.

“Obviously, as nurses, this is a subject that is close to our heart. One in every three women, about 50 percent of the population, deals with cardiovascular disease, so we want to be here to support in any way we can and bring some awareness,” said nurse Ashley Kee.

It was a sea of red as crowds poured into the Carl Perkins Civic Center to learn more about cardiovascular disease.

“48 percent of people now have cardiovascular disease,” said Futrell. “We want to make sure people are doing something about it ahead of time.”

Numerous stands were set up to help educate guests on the cause, and during the event, survivors shared their testimonies about overcoming cardiovascular disease.

“That inspires other people that they can do the same thing,” said guest Katie Brantley.