Authorities investigate fatal home invasion in Hardeman Co.

HARDEMAN CO., Tenn. — An investigation is under way after a home invasion in West Tennessee.

For most of Friday morning and afternoon, Brints Chapel Lane in Middleton was closed off.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Hardeman County Sheriff’s Department surrounded the area as they worked together to investigate the crime scene.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, one man is dead and one woman has been seriously injured after what the TBI is calling an apparent home invasion.

The TBI says 31-year-old Deon Turner was killed in the alleged attack.

Police say the woman injured in the home invasion has not yet been identified.

Authorities could be seen entering into a trailer on Brints Chapel Lane and exiting with large brown paper bags. A K-9 was also deployed into the home.

Authorities have not yet released reports of potential leads in the case, nor details on having any suspects in custody.

Anyone with information that could help further this investigation is encouraged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.