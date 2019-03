McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local elementary school teacher is suspended amid an investigation into reports that she sent an inappropriate photo to minors.

The school system confirms the teacher has been suspended without pay. The teacher’s identity has not been released at this time, and no charges have been filed.

School officials say they notified the McNairy County Sheriff’s Department after they received reports of the inappropriate photo.

Sheriff Guy Buck confirms that his department is investigating.

