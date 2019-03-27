TBI, sheriffs investigate woman’s body found in Dyer County

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Tuesday evening about a body found in the woods.

That 911 call came in around 6 p.m.

Dyer County Sheriff Jeff Box has confirmed the body of a black woman was found in the woods near South Rosemont Cove. That neighborhood is just outside the Dyersburg city limits.

No cause of death has been confirmed. Sheriff Box says the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now investigating the woman’s death at the request of District Attorney General Danny Goodman.

The TBI said Wednesday morning that details on the investigation are limited, but agents did respond to the area early Wednesday.

Dyer County Sheriff’s Office investigators stayed at the scene overnight Tuesday.

The woman’s body was found in an area that had been previously been flooded.

The TBI is on the scene leading the investigation.

The body has not been identified at this time. According to the TBI, the body was taken to Shelby County for autopsy.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.