Crockett Co. High School receives computer science grant from Amazon

CROCKETT CO., Tenn. — A local school received a grant from an e-commerce giant.

Karen Cavaness teaches computer science at Crockett County High School. She applied for a grant hoping to help her students.

“It’s called Amazon Future Engineer. It provides you with 100% of the curriculum materials to teach AP computer science and several different levels,” Cavaness said.

Cavaness says the grant aims to help lower income communities, minorities, and women see the possibilities they have in the future with computer science.

“It also provides students the opportunity to get $10,000 scholarships and internships with Amazon,” Cavaness said.

Cavaness’s current classes start with the basics of programming, before moving to building video games and then apps for mobile devices.

Cavaness says even though this is something the students are learning now, she hopes it stays with them for years to come.

“With the Amazon grant, we’ll have the opportunity for the kids to do AP computer science, so they’ll be able to test and get college credit for taking the classes,” Cavaness said.

Cavaness will get training to use the new curriculum before the classes start this fall.

Three years ago, the school also received a STEM grant for a classroom set of MacBooks. Those are the computers they currently use in the computer programming class and will continue to use with the new curriculum.