Madison County Sheriff discusses mental health patient transportation at monthly community meeting

EAST MADISON CO., Tenn. — Community members gathered for a monthly meeting.

It was the 46th monthly Madison County Sheriff Community Meeting.

Sheriff John Mehr discussed updates on transportation of mental health patients in Tennessee.

Mehr also discussed what is called the mental health cooperative, a program to help people understand different mental health issues and situations the sheriff’s office deals with.

Sheriff John Mehr elaborated on the point of the meetings.

“To inform the people what we do and let them know our concerns for them, or if they have concerns for us, or if they have ideas that they may see somewhere else,” Mehr said.

The next community meeting will be held in April.