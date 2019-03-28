Nashville panel OKs new voting machines with paper trail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Nashville election panel has given approval to buy voting machines that create a paper trail of votes.

The Davidson County Election Commission voted Thursday in favor of purchasing the equipment. It’s expected to be used in Nashville’s August elections.

The equipment uses a touchscreen to make selections. Then a paper ballot prints and is scanned into the system.

Nashville Elections Administrator Jeff Roberts says a contract is being negotiated.

Shelby County, including Memphis, and Knox County, including Knoxville, are also looking to switch.

Cybersecurity experts have complained that paperless equipment, which Tennessee largely uses, is vulnerable to tampering.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett says he’s letting counties decide on equipment, contending both types are secure.

Fourteen of 95 Tennessee counties used equipment with a paper trail in 2018.