Annual ‘World’s Biggest Fish Fry’ returns to Paris in April

PARIS, Tenn. — One of the biggest events of the year is returning to Paris.

It’s an annual fish fry that brings people from West Tennessee and beyond to Paris.

The aroma of fried catfish and hush puppies will fill the air at the 66th annual World’s Biggest Fish Fry April 20-28.

“[We have a] 5k run, we have a country dance, a street dance, the parade that will take place at 10 o’clock,” said Loria Plunk, assistant manager for this year’s event. “We are trying to get bands to come in.”

The event will be held at the Henry County Fairgrounds, where visitors can enjoy fried catfish and more.

Hundreds of people participate in the annual fish fry kickoff. Community members say they are excited for this year’s fish fry.

“My family and my friends, all of them are coming,” said resident Patrick Perry, who will also be working at the event. “We are going to the carnival, eating fish. We want everyone to come out and join the World’s Biggest Fish Fry, because this is a big thing for us once a year.”

“I like the carnival most about it,” said resident Harlee Merrell.

Plunk says it’s an event you don’t want to miss.

“We love to see their smiling faces, and that makes it a happy event,” said Plunk. “This has been going on for a while, and it’s one of the best events for our community to get us all together and to bring people into our community and see what Paris-Henry County has to offer.”

On Saturday, March 30, the 2019 grand marshal will be announced, as well as the unveiling the 2019 souvenir book. The event is open to the public.