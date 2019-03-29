JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution honor Vietnam veterans.

The Friday event commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War and the “last boots on the ground” in 1975.

Special guests included Vietnam veterans, Jackson Mayor Jerry Gist, Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris, and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 995 Honor Guard.

“To thank those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, those who served in Southeast Asia under the direction of their country, but it also educates the public,” said Beth Bates, regent for the local DAR chapter.

The event was free and open to the public.