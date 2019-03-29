Family demands answers after unexpected death at Obion Co. jail

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — 37-year-old Sterling Higgins died early Monday morning after an altercation at the Obion County Law Enforcement Complex. His family is wondering why.

“It’s all we ask for, just tell us the truth. That’s all we want,” said family member Travonda Bennett.

According to the Obion County Sheriff’s Office, Union City police brought Higgins to the jail around 1:45 a.m. on Monday.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office say Higgins was uncooperative with the arresting officer and correctional staff, assaulting jail staff members.

Authorities say Higgins was subdued and shortly afterward taken by ambulance to Baptist Memorial Hospital for medical assistance.

Higgins was pronounced dead shortly before 3:00 a.m.

Family members say that it has been four days, and they have not been informed by authorities on what exactly happened.

“Sterling was a loving person, loved his kids, loved to work, worked hard every day trying to make a better place for his kids,” said Sterling’s brother Marcus Higgins.

Family members say while they mourn the loss, his death has brought their family together.