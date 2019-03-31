Jackson real estate agency members volunteer landscaping services

JACKSON, Tenn. — Members with a local real estate company are doing something special for their community.

Representatives with Coldwell Banker volunteered their time to help people in need.

They assisted in trimming trees, mowing the lawn, planting and more for two homes in Jackson.

Brad Greer, who works for Coldwell Banker, says they care about helping others in the community.

They will also be searching for others in the community who may need landscaping assistance.