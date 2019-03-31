WRAP raises funds for victims at ‘Denim and Pearls’ event

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Women’s Resource and Rape Assist Program, also known as WRAP, held their seventh annual Denim and Pearls fundraiser.

The fundraiser included a silent auction, food by Provisions Catering by The Old Country Store and a band performance from the rock band The Remedies.

Representatives from WRAP said that this is their largest fundraiser of the year.

The funds go directly towards assisting women affected by domestic and sexual abuse.

Daryl Chansuthus, the executive director of WRAP, told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News about the goals of the organization.

“From a 24/7 counseling line, to safe homes, to housing assistance, whatever they need. If we don’t have it, we try to connect them to it,” Chansuthus said.

Saturday’s fundraiser is expected to raise over $100,000 for the organization.