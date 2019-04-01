‘Birth Choice’ reaches their fundraising goal with local Radio-thon

JACKSON, Tenn.–Organizers with Birth Choice are hard at work looking to raise money to expand their services across west Tennessee.



Tiffany Dawson, the Director of Development at Birth Choice said they want to take their pregnancy medical clinic services from inside their building onto a set of wheels.

“They are all free resources they’re confidential and free resources because we are a non-profit and were here for women and men who are in crisis,” said Tiffany Dawson.

A local radio station held a Radio-Thon to raise money for Birth Choice.

They broadcast live more then 50 feet up in the caboose in the sky, overlooking Casey Jones Village.

“It’s a fundraiser for our mobile medical unit and we are really close to being fully funded for that,” said Dawson.

“So we are really close and were really excited, so everything that’s given today will be matched,” said Dawson.

Dawson said these mobile medical units will spread across different counties in west Tennessee.

“It will have an ultrasound machine on board, so we’ll be able to travel and give free pregnancy tests and free ultrasound to women in Hardeman, Haywood and Fayette counties,” said Dawson.

After 3 hours of fundraising, leaders of Birth Choice said they raised $5,500 and will receive $11,000 from a generous donor to go towards the purchasing the mobile medical units.