CMT hopes free concerts inspire Tennesseans to attend college

CMT and the College System of Tennesseee is aiming to encourage more Tennesseans to attend college through the empowering education initiative. Courtney Cole will be performing.

The concert locations and dates:

Dyersburg state community college, April 3, E.H. Lannom jr. Gymnasium

Jackson state community college, April 4, Mcwherter Center Ayers auditorium.

Motlow state community college, April 9, Moore County Campus Powers Auditorium.

Pellissippi state community college, April 10, Blount Count Campus West Chevrolet Auditorium.

All times are 6 p.M. Local time. Free tickets and full details are available on the TBR website.