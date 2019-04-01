Local sports team recognized for taking state pledge to be tobacco-free

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn.–A local sports team is being recognized for being the first to pledge a state campaign.

The Crockett County High School baseball team and coaches were recognized Monday by the Tennessee Department of Health in Nashville,

for being the first team out of the state to pledge to be tobacco-free.

The campaign program is called “Strike Out Tobacco from Youth Baseball.”

The team was given a banner for their baseball field and practice gear as a part of their recognition.