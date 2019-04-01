Photographers can win a prize in Instagram Photo Contest

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff,

Tennessee Craft says they are hosting a 6 week long photo contest on Instagram. The winning photos will be announced on May 21st.
The first place winner will get a dinner for two and a one night stay at a hotel in downtown Nashville. Second and third place will get gift certificates from Jerry’s Artarama and plaza art..

Rules to Participate:

  1. Artists need to like@Tennessee Craft on Instagram and post their photo with the hashtag #TNCraftWeekPic.
  2. All entries with correct hashtag and “liking” Tennessee Craft, posted between April 1 and May 15, will be eligible for the contest.
  3. Photographs should be high quality, clear focus, good color and good composition in 1:1 ratio, and high-resolution for printing purposes.
  4. Artwork should be the focus of the photo with a landscape as a background. Original photographs only, please.
  5. By participating in the contest, artists/photographers agree to the use of their photos in promotion of Tennessee Craft Week.
