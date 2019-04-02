Community comes together to talk about bullying, suicide prevention

JACKSON, Tenn.–Community organizations in Jackson are aiming to stop bullying and suicide.

Speakers from organizations like SWAG, Pathways, and West Tennessee Healthcare talked about their services they provide to students at the T.R. White Sportsplex, Tuesday night.

They also went over ways to identify bullies and early signs of suicidal behavior.

“From the parents to the child we can stop it and we say zero tolerance no more bullying, we have lost enough children before they even get an opportunity to know who they are we are tired of it and we say enough is enough,” Katrena Howard, an advocate for suicide prevention.

If you know of someone struggling, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.