Mock crash serves as warning for students

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — “I just wanted to tell you Dad, I swear I didn’t drink,” a student read at a mock crash Tuesday at South Gibson County High School.

Over the next two weekends, Gibson County students will be attending prom.

“We do this to educate students, so they’ll make safer decisions,” said Amy Richardson, coordinated school health coordinator with the Gibson County Special School District.

First responders and school officials come together each year to put on a mock crash.

“This is a real event. This could happen to anyone — me, you, any of the kids that are going to be sitting and watching today,” Luke Kail, one of the student actors, said.

Officials at the mock crash try to make it as real as possible, using real cars and students with makeup, making it look like they were in the crash. If the wind blows the right way, you even smell beer.

First responders treated the crash as if it were real. Once they arrived on scene, things didn’t slow down.

“It shows you just the pure reality of what can happen when you step behind the wheel after you’ve been drinking,” Kail said.

Firefighters tore one of the cars apart to get to the passengers inside.

“I’m feeling sharp pains now, pains just like a knife,” one of the actors said.

Officials say they hope this shows the students no matter who was drinking, anyone can get hurt.

“I had one last question, Dad, before I say goodbye,” an actor said. “I didn’t drink and drive, Dad, so why am I the one to die?”

Over the next two weeks, Gibson County will host five mock crashes to warn their students about what can happen to anyone driving while impaired.