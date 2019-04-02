Rep. Kustoff holds mobile office hours across West Tennessee

PARIS, Tenn. — Congressman David Kustoff represents Tennessee’s 8th Congressional District. His team is now holding “mobile office hours,” where residents can come and ask their questions to a member of Kustoff’s office.

The mobile offices are set up in government buildings across West Tennessee. Tuesday’s stops included six counties, one of which was Henry County.

Representatives from the congressman’s office say these events are typically for the elderly or those who live too far away from the regular offices.

The focus is for questions about federal agencies and the problems that West Tennessee currently faces.

Paris resident Tas Smith says she thinks it is a good idea.

“I think it’s important that people have an access to talk about how our money is being spent, within our own county, so that we are being taken care of,” Smith said.

Kustoff is not present at the mobile offices this week due to his work in Washington, D.C. Still, residents are welcome to visit and have their voices heard. Residents say the opportunity to do so is important.

“Our state is full of lots of different people with different opinions, and to be able to have face-to-face contact with someone who is representing us is very important,” Smith said.

A second round of mobile office hours is scheduled for this Thursday in Crockett, Gibson, Haywood and Carroll counties.