Dyersburg police, Hubbard family say money donation jars are scams

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The family of Shelby Hubbard and the Dyersburg Police Department say money containers placed at local businesses, claiming to be taking money for the Hubbard family, are a scam.

Hubbard, 24, was reported missing in February. Her body was found in a field near Dyersburg on March 26, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

In a statement Wednesday, the Dyersburg Police Department said they were notified by the family that money containers placed at businesses in the Dyersburg area are not for the family.

Police say the family is not seeking any monetary donations from the community.

Dyersburg police are asking for anyone with information about those responsible, or for businesses with a container asking for donations, to contact the Dyersburg Police Department at 731-288-7679 or 731-285-1212.