Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating ‘suspicious death’ after body found in Milan

MILAN, Tenn. — Officers investigated what’s being called a suspicious death Wednesday night.

According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies discovered the body of a man in an apartment in the 70 block of Bradford Highway in Milan.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office has requested assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

If you have any information, call the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office at 731-855-1121.

You can also reach the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

