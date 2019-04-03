Jackson Recovery Court holds luncheon for graduating class

JACKSON, Tenn. — Nearly two decades ago, the city of Jackson began its first Recovery Court program, dedicated to making sure nonviolent drug offenders don’t return to the criminal justice system.

The program celebrated its most recent graduating class with a luncheon Wednesday afternoon at the New Southern Hotel. The recent class adds to its impressive total over the years.

“Judge [Blake] Anderson started this program 16 years ago here in Jackson, and in that time we’ve had 154 graduates that have completed the program,” program director Haley Coble said.

The requirements for staying in the program are stringent and are intended to help members in their recovery.

“They have to maintain full-time employment, they have to get their GED if they don’t have that, they have to do community service work and come before the judge and make sure that they’re doing what they need to be doing,” Coble said.

The luncheon was emotional, as both former and current participants in the program told their stories of hardship and ultimate recovery.

Gwen Woods is one of those graduates.

“It teaches you to be honest, and it helps you accept the person that you’ve become, and it helps you to accept that you do have a future,” Woods said.

According to the representatives of the program, studies have shown 75 percent of Recovery Court graduates are never arrested again, which helps reduce costs across the board.

But more important than any number is the impact the program has on participants and their families.

“When I think about how far I’ve come, it just makes me grateful and thankful, and I can’t help but to tear up,” Woods said.

Many of the graduates say that thanks to this program, this is the first time they’ve been sober in their adult lives.

The first nationwide Recovery Court was founded 25 years ago.