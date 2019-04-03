Leaders with JEA answer questions regarding higher utility bills, customer usage

JACKSON, Tenn.–Leaders with Jackson Energy Authority have heard the public’s questions concerning their recent utility bills… loud and clear. Now, they’re giving their customers answers.

Questions have come from customers, such as “Why is my bill so much higher than last month’s?”, or “Why is my bill higher than my next door neighbor’s”, or “Why is my bill so high and I’m never at home?” These are some of the questions leaders with Jackson Energy Authority are asked on a daily basis.

Harrell Carter, host of the recent NAACP City Council and Mayoral Forum says many people who attended the event asked questions about their utility bills.

“There were several complaints about whether their meters were actually read, I think we had several of those complaints,” said Carter.

Robert Mullins, JEA’S Sr. Manager of Operations says they make sure to read every meter every month and their tested out before being installed.

“100 percent of meters that are installed and put on houses, within our service territory, residential meters, and commercial meters are actually put on a a test bench to test those, where they pass through a current that will replicate a lighting usage,” said Mullins.

Haylee Brinkly a customer who lives at a local apartment says she doesn’t know how her utility bill is being calculated.

“Where is our use coming from, what is causing it,” said Brinkly.

‘The biggest impact of electric usage and gas usage and really utility usage all the way around is weather,” said Mullins.

“Why is my bill going up every month even though I am not changing anything?,”asked Brinkly.

“People may say, ‘well, I left my home and I didn’t use much.’ A lot of things use electricity that we don’t think about, it could be your refrigerator that’s running, it could be your electronics, there’s a lot of electric uses that we don’t think about in our house,” said Mullins.

Leaders with JEA say if you have questions or concerns about your bill to contact them at (731) 422-7500.