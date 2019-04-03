No charges filed after alleged hazing of Union City High School students

UNION CITY, Tenn. — No charges have been filed after allegations of hazing involving Union City High School students.

In a news release Wednesday, the Union City Police Department confirms the parents of two Union City High School freshmen reported the students had been assaulted March 22 by six individuals during an alleged hazing incident after a soccer game.

The release says the alleged incident happened while the students were on a school bus returning from a game.

The release says the Union City Police Department and Union City High School administration investigated the incident.

After interviewing the parents and children involved, the police department will not file charges, according to the release.

School administrators have handled the discipline of the students involved, the release says.