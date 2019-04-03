Police: One person injured following late night shooting

JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson police are investigating a late night shooting that left one person injured.

According to investigators with the Jackson Police Department, officers received a call around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday of someone running up and down the 100 block of Rhea Street, saying they had been shot.

Officers were told that the victim, an 18-year-old man, was taken by a family member to a local hospital.

Investigators say the man was shot at least twice in the side, however his injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

Officers also say they found shell casings at the scene, but have no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information, call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.